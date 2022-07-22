JISA students excel
Jain International School Aurangabad (JISA) students excelled in the CBSE class 10 examination.
Sneha Velis (96.6%) stood first in the school followed by Aditya Singh (96.2%) and Diya Badane (96%).
Directors Jitendra Chajed, Abhijeet Chajed and principal K Prasantakumar congratulated the students on their success.
