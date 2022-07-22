JISA students excel

Aurangabad, July 22:

Jain International School Aurangabad (JISA) students excelled in the CBSE class 10 examination.

Sneha Velis (96.6%) stood first in the school followed by Aditya Singh (96.2%) and Diya Badane (96%).

Directors Jitendra Chajed, Abhijeet Chajed and principal K Prasantakumar congratulated the students on their success.

Sneha Velis (96.6%)

Aditya Singh (96.2%)

Diya Badane (96%)

Priyanka Lamb (95.8%)

Yashshvi Lodha (95.2%)

Arnav Ahirrao (95%)