Jitendra Awhad booked for hurting feelings of community

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jitendra Awhad, an MLA of Sharad Pawar-led NCP, tore a poster which had a photo of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar inadvertently while burning copies of Mansmruti at Mhada recently.

An office-bearer of BJP lodged a complaint with Cidco Police Station against Avhad as this hurt the feelings of many followers of Dr Ambedkar.

As per the complaint given by BJP -SC Morcha State unit vice president Ravindra Edke, a programme of burning copies of Mansmurti was held at Chavdar Tale, Mahad, by MLA Avhad on May 29 in protest against including of some verses from Mansmurti in school syllabus.

Awhad and his supporters tore a poster which also had a photo of Dr Ambedkar. In the complaint, it was stated that this was an insult to the great man. On this, Awhad clarified that it had happened inadvertently. However, the BJP raised the issue and agitated across the State. The feeling of lakhs of community members was hurt.

The first case was registered against him in Pune. In the city, Ravindra Edke, Uttam Kamble, Yogesh Danke, Nitin Kharat, Arun Palve, Gautam Salve, Rekha Jaiswal, Vishal Khandagale, Sanjay Jaibahar, Ramdas Gaikwad lodged a complaint with Cidco Police Station for hurting the feelings. A case was registered against him under the different sections of the Indian Penal Code. Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Kame is on the case.