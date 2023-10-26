Jiteshkumar administrated blood due to low haemoglobin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The kingpin of the drugs scam worth Rs 250 crore that was unveiled in the city, a few days back is being treated in MGM hospital. On Thursday, two bags of blood were administered to him due to low haemoglobin, said the doctors.

After the arrest, Jiteshkumar attempted suicide by cutting his neck and hand with a piece of glass. He had severe blood loss and was admitted to the MGM Hospital. The surgeries of the neck and hand were performed on him and his haemoglobin was reported to be low. During the surgeries, he was given two bags of blood. Again on Thursday, two bags of blood were given.

Dr H R Raghwan said, Jiteshkumar is being treated in the ICU, and the decision to shift him to the general ward will be taken in a couple of days.