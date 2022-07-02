Joint Director Dr Nimbalkar removed from post

Aurangabad, July 2:

Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar was removed from the post of joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad region) for irregularities in the distribution of the honorarium of teachers.

Dr Nimbalkar had released an additional honorarium of teachers working on the clock-hour basis (CHB) in certain colleges in 2021.

The Higher Education Department set up a committee to enquire about the matter. The committee visited the city and completed the problem. During the enquiry, severe administrative and financial irregularities were found.

So, taking an action against him, the higher and technical education department withdrew charge of the post of Dr Nimbalkar on July 1 within eight months after his appointment. Dr Satish Deshpande was re-appointed as the joint director on Friday.