Joshua wins inaugural best student project award at NVS initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) marked the conclusion of its first Vishvanath Sathe Fellowship with student project presentations held recently. Fellowship’s Best Student Project Award was presented to Jonathan Joshua for his project, ‘Universe Expansion and the Hubble Constant.’

The Fellowship, named after Vishwanath Sathe, an early recruit to BARC by Dr Homi Bhabha, is designed to help high-school students and teachers renew their engagement with the scientific process. Each cycle brings an accomplished early-career researcher in mathematics or physics to the school campus for a quarter-supporting their own research while creating sustained opportunities for student learning through seminars, mentoring, and collaborative projects.

Fellows are selected by a committee that includes eminent scientists such as Johannes Berg (University of Cologne) and Rahul Marathe (IIT Delhi), along with NVS director Ranjit Dass, and alumnus Dr Prasanna Bhogale.

For the inaugural cycle, Dr Nandita Chaturvedi served as the visiting Fellow. She engaged closely with students and teachers-supporting inquiry-driven learning, guiding project design, and strengthening scientific thinking through sustained conversations and classroom-facing lectures. Students from 11th and 12th grades presented a range of research projects.