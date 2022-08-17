Journo kills girlfriend by slitting throat

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

A journalist from Shiur in Vaijapur tehsil killed his girlfriend in the city three days back. The Deogaon police arrested the accused while he was taking the body of the victim in his car. The victim has been identified as Ankita Shrivastav and accused as Saurabh Lakhe.

According to the preliminary information, Saurabh was already married but had an affair with Ankita. He worked as a journalist in a local newspaper. He killed Ankita by slitting her throat in a rented house in Dmart area in Hudco, three days back. The Deogaon police arrested him while taking the body of the victim in his car. Further details are awaited.