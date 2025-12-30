Joy at last for Ghule after initial disappointment over ticket
Head of the women's wing of the Shinde Sena, Sharda Ghule had broken down in tears at the central office on Monday after being denied a party ticket for the municipal elections. However, on the final day of filing nominations, Tuesday, she received the party's 'AB' form, bringing visible joy to her face. She submitted her nomination from prabhag-8.