Julus-e-Muhammadi taken out to mark Eid-e-Milad

Aurangabad, Oct 8: The Julus-e-Muhammadi taken out to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), on Eid-e-Milad, will be conducted tomorrow (Oct 9) under the guidance of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi organising committee.

The organiser of the committee Dr Shaikh Murtuza said, “The Julus is being taken out in the city for the past three decades. The pious aim is to propogate the prophet's message of peace, harmony, bortherhood and integrity.”

The rally procession will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah Chowk, in Shahgunj, tomorrow at 9 am and proceed via Raja Bazaar, Nawabpura, Ranmastpura, Jinsi, Chauraha, Kaiser Colony, Champa Chowk, Shah Bazaar, Chelipura, Manzoorpura, Lota Karanja, Deodi Bazaar, Buddi Lane, Juna Bazaar, City Chowk, Sarafa, Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Shahgunj and culminate at its origin point. Dr Murtuza will hoist the flag and Asadullah Khan Tarar will recite the salam.

The office-bearers of the committee have appealed to the devotees participating in the Julus to maintain discipline, keep reciting Durood Sharif and convey the Prophet's message of peace, humanity and brotherhood to all.