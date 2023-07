Kalash sthapana for chaturmas today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The chaturmas 2023 of Acharya Gunabhadranandiji Maharaj, aryika Adityashri Mataji, Dishashri Mataji, Diptishri Mataji, Nityashri Mataji and Maitrishri Mataji is being held at the Munisuvranath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra, Paithan.

Various programmes have been organised on July 8 to commemorate the occasion. The programmes will start with Abhishek followed by Bhagwan Munisuvranath vidhan at 1 pm. Rituals like Kalash Sthapana, discourse, pad prakshalan and other religious programmes will also be held on the occasion. The organisers Mahavir Badjate, Vilas Pahade and others have appealed to be present for the programme.