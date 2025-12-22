Kaleidoscope 6.0 at Wockhardt Global School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wockhardt Global School hosted its annual cultural programme, Kaleidoscope 6.0 – 2025, recently with the inspiring theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Ek Yatra Parampara Se Vikas Tak.’ The event beautifully portrayed India’s evolution by blending its timeless traditions with contemporary progress.

Chief guest and general manager, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Mumbai, Chandrashekhar Jaiswal and Rachana Jaiswal were offered a warm welcome. Jaiswal commended the school for conceptualising a meaningful theme.

Principal Abhijit Dive emphasised the institution’s commitment to holistic development. The school report was presented by school captain Harsh Kale and Student Council advisor Syed Mazin.

Jaiswal, principals Dive and IB Principal Pradeep Sharma felicitated the school alumni. The announcement of the Alumni Group was made.

The cultural programme commenced with an energetic welcome dance, leading into a sequence of well-crafted performances depicting India’s transformative journey. The lyrical drama “From Silence to Strength” emerged as a powerful highlight, portraying the resilience and empowerment of women through the ages. The grand finale celebrated unity, progress, and national pride.