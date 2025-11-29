Kalpana, Afghan boyfriend, and fake OSD arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kalpana Bhagwat, who posed as an IAS officer and stayed in a five-star hotel for six months, traveled frequently across Rajasthan, Delhi, and Manipur with her Afghan boyfriend Mohammad Ashraf Gill (24, H. M. Jungpura) and Dimpy Devendrakumar Harjai (30, Palam, Delhi), a man posing as a union Minister’s OSD. Police say Ashraf’s brother, living in Pakistan, contacted Kalpana and allegedly planned to infiltrate India with her and Dimpy’s help.

On November 23, Cidco police inspector Atul Yerme and assistant inspector Yogesh Gaikwad arrested Kalpana at a five-star hotel on Jalna Road. Investigators found that she had been in contact with Ashraf since 2024. Her phone contained multiple foreign numbers, including one registered under the union Minister’s OSD, highlighting the seriousness of the case. Police also confirmed that Ashraf and Dimpy remained in regular contact.

Central intelligence helps police bring accused back within 48 hours

With help from central intelligence agencies, Cidco police tracked Ashraf and Dimpy. Following orders from deputy commissioner of police Prashant Swami, police sub-inspector Nivrutti Gayke, assistant constable Subhash Shewale, Vishal Sonawane, and Deva Sable were sent to Delhi. By Friday evening, the duo was apprehended from their residences, registered at Nizamuddin and Palam police stations, and transported back immediately. On Saturday at 5 pm, the accused appeared in court, escorted by police inspector Atul Yerme, assistant police inspector Yogesh Gaikwad, and Deepak Deshmukh.

Afghan brother’s alleged infiltration attempt

The government told the court that a recent explosion in the country coincided with Ashraf’s brother, Galif, attempting to enter India with Kalpana and Dimpy’s assistance. Court records and mobile location data show that Kalpana, Dimpy, and Ashraf traveled together across India. Authorities emphasized the need to probe their trip to Manipur, financial exchanges between Ashraf and Kalpana, and any links to recent incidents in Delhi. The court ordered both accused to remain in police custody until December 9.