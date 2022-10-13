Kankaria felicitated by Jain associations

Aurangabad: Sanjay Kankaria was felicitated by various Jain associations for being elected as the president of the Aurangabad Zilla ...

Aurangabad:

Sanjay Kankaria was felicitated by various Jain associations for being elected as the president of the Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh in a programme held on Thursday. The associations comprised of Sakal Jain Samaj, Jain conference, BJP Vyapari Aghadi, Mondha Vyapari Association, Vyapari Gan, Aurangabad Shravak Sangh, Dakshin Madhya Shravak Sangh Bajajnagar, Hudco Shravak Sangh and Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana. Shravak Sangh president Zumbarlal Pagariya, GM Bothra, Tansukh Zambad, Gautam Sancheti, Vilas Sahuji, Anilkumar Sancheti, Nilesh Sethi and other members were present on the occasion.

