Kannada Sangha celebrates Independence Day

Aurangabad, August 19: The Marathwada Kannada Sanskrutika Sangha celebrated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day with great enthusiasm at Vocational Training and Industrial Home for Blind Women. Sangha president Keshappa Honnali and secretary Shreenivas Telang unfurled the National Flag followed by singing of the National Anthem. A grand cultural event was put up by 20 students from training Centre performing folk dances. A few kids dressed as freedom fighters stole the show. More than 100 persons from the Kannada community, local residents were present. Committee members Gurushantappa, Mohomadsab Nadaf, Kiran Kulkarni, Saireddy Yache, Anita Reddy and others were present.