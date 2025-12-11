Karnataka Sangha marks 70th Karnataka Rajyotsava with grand celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Karnataka Sangha celebrated the 70th Karnataka Rajyotsava at Govindbhai Saroff Lalit Kala Academy (Natyagrah), Aurangpura, with vibrant cultural programs.

Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G. Shreekanth, attended as the chief guest and praised the Sangha for uniting Karnataka natives in the city and for celebrating national and state events like Independence Day, Republic Day, Women’s Day, and Karnataka Rajyotsava.

The event featured a cooking competition, with Dr Pushpa Kodlikeri distributing prizes. Cultural highlights included Lod Ganesha dance by Soumya Mangalgi, Bharatnatyam by Rudra Shetty, Marathi dance by Shreya Ugalat, and Kannada songs and dances by Shiva Ugalat, Ratanakar Nagarkar, Jyoti Kurmude, Kavita Ernale, and Veda Aili. Sandhya Adsule and team presented additional Kannada cultural programs. Prominent community members and families attended, including Dr Asha Sakolkar, Dr Shivkumar Santapure, Dr Anjana Santapure, and Ramesh Nilange. Vimla Habbu delivered the vote of thanks. The Sangha’s office bearers, led by vice-president Subhash Amane and secretary Siddhaveeraih Swami, organized the celebration successfully, with Tanuja Adagaonkar anchoring the program.