K’atak-Maha border dispute, MNS blackens K’taka bank board

Aurangabad: With repercussions surfacing in the city over Karnataka and Maharashtra border dispute, the office-bearers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) sprayed black ink on the board of Karnataka Bank’s branch at Samarthnagar on Wednesday evening.

MNS office-bearers reached the premises of the bank’s branch and raised slogans.

Later, they sprayed black ink on its board. No case was registered by Wednesday evening as Kranti Chowk Police Station has not received any complaint.

But, Kranti Chowk Police Station personnel detained Aniket Nillawar, Ganesh Salunke, Surendra Wadekar, Vicky Jadhav, Chandu Navputa, Neeraj Bareja, Balu Shirsath and others.

According to the details, the MNS members reached the bank premises with their flags.

As soon as they raised slogans, the security guard of the bank was brought down partially.

Besides the board, the agitators also sprayed black ink on the logo of the shutters.

The political atmosphere has stirred up as Yuva Sena and MNS agitated on the same on the border dispute.