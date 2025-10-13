Kausar Jabeen honoured with Ideal Teacher Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khwaja Kausar Jabeen, Headmistress of Fatema Urdu Primary School- Kiradpura, was honoured with the State-Level Ideal Teacher Award for the year 2021 by the Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy, for her outstanding contribution to Urdu education.

Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra State Urdu Academy, Dr. Shoeb Hashmi, presented the award to her during the Academy’s ‘Bahar-e-Urdu’ Golden Jubilee Celebration held in Mumbai, recently.