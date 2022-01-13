Keeping mobile for charging proved dearer

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against a security guard for illegally transferring Rs 99,000 from the account of his colleague who had went for patrolling on the campus during midnight, keeping his mobile for charging at the factory's entrance gate.

It is learnt that Dattatray Digambar Shahane (46) presently works as security guard in Waluj MIDC-based Cosmo Films Company. Earlier, he was working with Sydler Company in the same industrial sector. As a result, he was known to another security guard Shubham Shankarrao Ingole (of Bhategaon in Hadgaon tehsil) of the same company. The duo had meals together by ordering food from the hotel for two times. Shahane paid the bills through Phone Pe (a payment mobile app). Ingole saw the password of the payment app. On October 18, Shahane and Ingole were on the night duty at Sydler Company. Shahane kept his mobile for charging at the factory's entrance gate and went on for patrolling on the campus during midnight hours.

Taking advantage of the situation, Ingole lifted Shahane's mobile and transferred Rs 99,000 through his payment app. He transferred Rs 50,000 and Rs 49,000, in two attempts, into his account. Shahane was unaware of these transactions. In the next morning, while surfing his mobile he was shocked to see the money deduction messages. Shahane searched for Ingole, but he left for home. He continue to hunt for him, but was in vain as Ingole never reported on duty again. Hence Shahane approached the police and lodged a complaint against Shubham Ingole. Further investigation is on by police inspector Sandeep Gurme.