Kendrekar expresses displeasure over poor performances of COs, BDOs

Aurangabad: The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar today took the chief officers (COs) and the bloc development officers (BDOs), from all over Marathwada, to task for their failure in executing and implementing various Central and State Government schemes successfully.

The meeting was held in the district collectorate hall to review why the district is lagging behind in executing the Central and State Government schemes. The divisional commissioner held a marathon meeting for five long hours between 11 am and 5 pm. It was also the maiden administrative meeting for the newly joined collector Astik Kumar Pandey and the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Vikas Meena.

The district is lagging behind in achieving the targets under Swachhata Abhiyan; Prime Minister Awas Yojana, and the Tree plantation. The work of computerising the 7/12 land documents is also going at a snail's pace.

In the five-hrs long meeting, the divisional commissioner held tehsil-wise meeting to review the progress and accordingly took the officers to the task. He expressed his displeasure over the apathy of officers in implementing the government schemes. He concluded the meeting with instructions to complete them as soon as possible.

All the COs and BDOs after the meeting went to meet the collector. He also instructed them to make a schedule of work and complete them accordingly. Pandey did not speak a word about the meeting. The meeting was attended by the officials and personnel of ZP and municipal councils in large number. The additional collector Anant Gavhane, resident deputy collector Mandar Vaidya, Prabhoday Muley, Sangeeta Sanap, all sub-divisional officers and tehsildars were present in the meeting.

Kendrekar said, "There were many important points to be discussed in the meeting. Last week, I conducted a meeting of all deputy collectors of Marathwada. Now, district-level meetings are conducted to review the status of government schemes and give a push to them. In some schemes, the district is lagging behind. This was not a suddenly called meeting, but a planned one."

The issues on which the divisional commissioner took the officers to the task. The delay in undertaking renovation of Nizam-era school buildings, implementing rural housing schemes, Ramai Awas Yojana, E-Chawadi, distribution of computerised documents, declaration at SDO level, empowerment of Solar Energy, Swachh Bharat Yojana etc disappointed Kendrekar. He also underlined the need for tourism promotion to increase footfall at different heritage and tourist places in each district.

He underlined the need of increasing green cover through tree plantation drives. He appealed to exceed the percentage of plantations beyond the targets. He also instructed on the need for improvement and speed in e-crop inspection, start the Solid Waste Management works in respective jurisdictions if the plan is approved etc. At the outset, the district collector made a presentation of works underway by different departments. Deputy commissioner Parag Soman, Pandurang Kulkarni, deputy commissioner Veena Supekar, Samiksha Chandrakar, and municipal administration's Alice Pore were also present in the meeting.