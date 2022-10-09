Khaire is not fit to speak about Fadnavis

Aurangabad:

Shiv Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire needs to speak cautiously. Khaire is not fit to speak anything about the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Whatever, Sena is going through, is due to their own actions. Khaire's allegation that Fadnavis conspired for it is baseless. BJP will not sit idly listening to their absurd statements. City president and State general secretary of BJP Sanjay Kenekar warned that Khaire will no longer be allowed to roam the streets. Khair has done the job of misleading the citizens in politics. He has not done anything beyond dabbling in municipal politics. BJP has full proof of what he has done so far. He should not hurt the sentiments of BJP workers by making absurd statements, otherwise it will have bad consequences. Kenekar said that his mental balance has deteriorated and he needs treatment.