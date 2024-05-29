Kids Kingdom English School excels in SSC
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 29, 2024 10:20 PM2024-05-29T22:20:02+5:302024-05-29T22:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Students at Kids kingdom English High School, Sindhi Colony recorded outstanding performance in SSC examination 2023-24. Rajvardhan Zanwar (95.80%) is the proud topper of the school followed by Kajol Batade (94.80%) and Siddhant Fuladi (93.40%).
School directors Varinder K Kaur and Kunal Singh congratulated the students and parents for their remarkable achievement.