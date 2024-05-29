Kids Kingdom English School excels in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Students at Kids kingdom English High School, Sindhi Colony recorded outstanding performance in SSC examination 2023-24. Rajvardhan Zanwar (95.80%) is the proud topper of the school followed by Kajol Batade (94.80%) and Siddhant Fuladi (93.40%).

School directors Varinder K Kaur and Kunal Singh congratulated the students and parents for their remarkable achievement.