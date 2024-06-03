Kids Pride School students shine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Kids Pride English High School recorded 100 per cent results in the 10th grade examination. Top school performer Vikas Mourya secured 97%.

"We are proud of our students. This is the result of collective efforts of our talented teachers, supportive parents, and the hard work by our students," said principal Antara Banerjee.

Director Anamika Supekar said with such exemplary results, KPEHS continues to be a beacon of quality education.