Kohinoor Mgmt ready to pay Rs 15 L arrears

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: During the hearing of the contempt petition, the Kohinoor Education Society (KES) expressed its readiness to pay Rs 15 lakh in arrears by March 31, 2026, and to submit an undertaking to that effect to the bench.

Following this, Justice Kishor C Sant of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered the Kohinoor College management to file the undertaking on December 22, 2025. The bench stated in its order that the matter of the petitioners' salary fixation does not fall within the scope of the original petition or this contempt petition. However, the bench expects the Joint Director of Higher Education to fix the salaries as soon as possible. The next hearing on this contempt petition will be held on December 22.

What undertaking will mgmt give?

The KESlawyers presented a proposal for the release of arrears to Dr Pragya Kale. The college currently has Rs 36.14 L available. Out of which, Rs 20 lakh will be given via cheque. Additionally, Rs. 10 lakh will be released by the management from sources other than the college funds before January 15, 2026.

After that, the KES management s agreed to pay Rs 15 lakh by March 31, 2026, and has expressed its readiness to give an undertaking that Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the petitioner every three months from April 1, 2026, until the entire amount is paid. It has also assured that, subject to availability, they will try to pay the remaining amount from the college funds as soon as possible, in addition to the amount mentioned in the undertaking.

Mgmt member prohibited from entering premises

The members of the management have been prohibited from entering the college premises. The acting principal is present in court with the chequebook. The management will hand over the signed cheque to the respondents' lawyers.