Kunjbihari Agrawal new president of Agrawal Sabha

Manish Agrawal as secretary and Kiran Bharuka as VP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kunjbihari Agarwal was elected as president and Manish Agrawal was elected as secretary of the Agrawal Sabha for the year 2023-25, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the elections held recently.

Out of total 43 candidates, 20 candidates were elected for the post of directors and remaining 20 candidates formed a committee of office bearers with mutual consent for the benefit and development of the society. The other office bearers are Kiran Bharuka (vice president), Pradeep Bagadia (Joint sec), Deepakji Bagadia (Treasurer), Adv Sumit Agrawal, (PRO), Jagdish Agarwal, Ratanlal Agrawal, Deepak Agrawal, Hemant Tibdiwala, Kishor Agrawal, Amit Agrawal, Naval Agrawal, Dilip Pitti, Rajesh Taksali, Subhash Bharuka, Sanjay Agrawal, Rajkumar Agrawal, Alkesh Agrawal, Pawan Sawaiwala were elected as directors. \

Newly elected president Kunjbihari Agrawal resolved many new projects for the Agrawal society in the coming year. The entire election process was held under the supervision of returning officer Rajkumar Tibdiwala and officials Rameshchandra Agrawal, Vinod Agrawal, Advocate Shekhar Agrawal and under the guidance of former president of Agrawal Sabha Satyanarayan Agarwal and former secretary Rajesh Taksali. All the elected office bearers and directors were felicitated at Shri Agrasen Bhawan.