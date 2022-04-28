Labour Colony occupants appealed to vaccate possessions by April 30

Aurangabad, April 28: The district collector Sunil Chavan today has appealed to the occupants of the government quarters in Vishwasnagar-Labour Colony to vacate their possessions by April 30.

He appealed to them to maintain the dignity of the court and hand over the possessions in a peaceful manner. The administration hinted at initiating further action after Ramzan Eid festival.

It may be noted that the Labour Colony is spread on 13 and a half acres of land. After taking possession, the administration will be constructing a multi-storied Administrative Complex. It will comprise of district collectorate, spacious hall to conduct cabinet meetings; exhibition hall and other facilities. A fund of Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned for the project. Meanwhile, the task of preparing the building plan is underway.

Presently, there are more than 40 government offices which are functioning in privately rented properties. All these offices will be shifted in the new complex and the administration will be saving Rs 2.5 crore monthly which goes in the form of rent against these offices.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department and District Collectorate will be taking joint action in this regard, said the collector.

The additional collector Anant Gavhane, AMC additional commissioner R P Nikam, sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge, PWD’s executive engineer Ashok Yerekar, deputy collector Prabhoday Muley and others were also present on the occasion.

Issue pending since Nov 2021

It may be noted that the issue of Labour Colony is in news for the last couple of years and its implementation is being delayed for one or the other reason since November 8, 2021. The occupants of the Labour Colony quarters appealed in the High Court and the Supreme Court challenging the decision and to evade the action. In the meantime, public representatives also tried their best to intervene in the matter.

Today, the appeal has been made to the occupants to voluntarily hand over the possession by April 30, but the administration has not made any clarification whether the demolition of these structures would start in real sense after the Eid.