Labourer’s Rs 60K stolen

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

Thieves stole Rs 60,000 of a labourer brought for the treatment of his mother at a tea kiosk near Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Gate on Saturday.

Laxman Gangaram Vannarwad (35, Ganjgaon, Biloli, Nanded) came to the city on Saturday as his mother has been admitted to GMCH for a stomach ailment. He had brought Rs 60,000 for the treatment of his mother. He went to a tea kiosk near GMCH Gate. The thief stole his bag containing the money. A case has been register in Begumpura police station while PSI Vinod Bhalerao is further investigating the case.