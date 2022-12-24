Lady doctor robbed of gold valuables; cash worth Rs 4 lakh

Aurangabad:

Unidentified thieves decamped with gold valuables and cash, all valuing Rs 4 lakh, by entering the house of a lady doctor in Cidco N-3 Sector. The incident came to light on December 21. Pundaliknagar police station registered an offence on Friday.

The complainant Dr Sangeeta Hemant Deshpande (55) along with her mother-in-law stays in N-3 Cidco. On December 7, she kept her gold ornaments and cash Rs 10,000 in the drawer of an almirah. The drawer was not locked. Meanwhile, the family would use to operate the door on the rear side for coming and going out of the house.

On December 21, when she opened the drawer of the almirah, the gold bangles weighing six tolas, pair of diamond stones and other ornaments along with cash Rs 10,000 was missing. The total value of missing items was Rs 4 lakh. After two days, she lodged the complaint with the Pundaliknagar police station. PSI Vithal Ghodke is investigating the case.

It has come to notice that the 10 tolas of gold ornaments which were kept in the second drawer of the same almirah were safe and untouched.