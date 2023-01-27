Lakhs of devotees experience vision of humanity

-Nirankari Sant Samagam: A confluence of folk culture from various states in procession

-Lakhs of devotees gathered on the first day

Aurangabad: The 56th annual Nirankari Sant Samagam of the Sant Nirankari Mandal began in the presence of Satguru Mata Sudikshaji Maharaj and an assembly of lakhs of devotees in Bidkin DMIC on Friday. A grand procession was organised marking the beginning of the Samagam

The samagam has been arranged on 300 acres of land at Bidkin DMIC. Lakhs of devotees gathered on the first day. Around 15,000 volunteers are serving in the samagam site round the clock. All were serving with oneness and devotion. Lakhs of devotees came flocking to the samagam site. Chants of ‘Bolo Pyar Se Dhan Nirankar’ were being raised by the devotees. No one asked about anyone's caste and creed, the message of humanity was engraved in the hearts of all. If anyone missed the path, the Sevakari would join hands as 'Mahatma' and show them the way. Despite the devotees arriving in lakhs, there was no commotion or mismanagement. There were no barriers of caste, language, religion, culture, creed, colour and race. Everybody was treated equally and escorted to the satsang site.

Grand procession with white chariot

A grand procession started at 12 pm from the eastern side of the 3 lakh square feet grand auditorium. The decorated vehicle was given the appearance of a white chariot decorated with flowers. Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji and Nirankari Rajpita Ramit Maharaj were seated in the middle. Lakhs of people flocked to catch a glimpse of the two. Satguru was showered with flowers from the main entrance gate. Thousands of devotees gathered in the main mandap chanted 'Dhan Nirankar'. After that everyone was engrossed in devotional songs and spiritual discourse.

Folk culture of different states

The devotees got to see the confluence of folk culture of different states from all over the country. Procession had Lazim troupe, Adivasi dance, Banjara dance, Koli dance, Dhol and lezim, Warkaris, Bhangra and Garba.

Abandon all ego

Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj said, treat man like man, no one is superior and no one is inferior, all are equal. First know who Paramatma is, Paramatma is in everyone. Abandon all ego and devote yourself to human service. After knowing God, affection arises and then the feeling of humanity arises. Mutual love is created. Let us make the earth heaven through this love.

All round management of the volunteers

The volunteers are managing the security management, fire brigade, garbage disposal management, waste collection, canteen, langar, residential tents, traffic management, parking, publication stalls and magazines and pendal management.

Venue highlights:

1) Thousands of small and big pavilions were erected in three grounds on 300 acres.

2) The Satsang site appeared like a large city.

3) Lakhs of devotees had gathered but there was no law and order situation.

4) All were engaged in service without considering any distinction between big and small.

5) Lakhs of devotees had food during the day but there was no shortage of food anywhere.

6) Satsang was planned so meticulously that all the work started easily and smoothly.