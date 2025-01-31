Land acquisition begins for Jalna-Sillod Railway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major step towards improved rail connectivity, land acquisition for the Jalna-Sillod-Jalgaon railway route has officially begun, bringing the long-awaited project closer to reality.

The rail link, which aims to boost transportation and economic growth in the region, gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai on January 15. During discussions with Mahayuti ministers and MLAs, PM Modi reviewed pending and approved central government projects across Maharashtra. Amid this, MLA Abdul Sattar made a strong push for the railway project, submitting a formal request to the Prime Minister through Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The demand was clear—immediate action on land acquisition and financial allocation to fast-track the project. In a swift response, the Sub-Divisional Officer received instructions to begin land acquisition, setting the groundwork for the railway line's construction. This move has sparked optimism among residents and stakeholders, who have been awaiting progress on the project for years.

----------------------(BOX)---------------------

Key areas identified for land acquisition

Sillod Taluka: Varud Khurd, Bhavan, Sillod, Dongargaon, Mangrul, Palod, Lihakhedi, Khedi, Undangaon, Kajipura, Khandala, Panas, and Balapur.

Soygaon Taluka: Thana, Fardapur, Dhanwat, Varkhedi Budruk, and Palskheda.