Language is identity & representation

Aurangabad: “Language is representation, a discourse, an identity and empowerment,” said Dr Ahmed Alam, a scholar and professor of English, from International Standard University, Bangladesh.

He was addressing a gathering of staff and students in a programme organised by the Department of English of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, on Monday.

The programme began with ‘Naat’ recitation by Alfiya Nausheen. Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui highlighted various examples from the history of empowerment and the need to rectify the wrongs which can be done through knowledge and language.

Vice Principal Dr Vidiya Pradhan and Dr Shaikh Parvez Aslam (head, department of English, Lokseva College) and others were present.

Head of the Department of English Dr Nilofer Shakir conducted the proceedings. Dr Samreen Siddiqui proposed the vote of thanks. Kahekasha Afreen, Dr Shaikh Anish and Shaikh Zarina took special efforts for the success of the event.