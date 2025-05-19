Laser-Beam lights banned in airport surroundings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To avoid untoward incidents, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Pravin Pawar has issued an order banning the use of laser lights and beam lights in the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate, specifically in the areas surrounding the airport, including farmhouses, marriage halls, and other social event venues. The ban will remain in effect until July 9, and applies to all weddings and other social functions in the specified area.

Under the powers granted by Section 163 (1) and (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Police Commissioner has issued an order stating that all organisers and owners of farmhouses, marriage halls, wedding ceremonies, and social events within the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate must not use laser lights or beam lights. Such lighting can obstruct a pilot’s vision, especially during takeoff and landing, potentially causing distraction and increasing the risk of an accident.

The order further states that any violation of this directive will attract legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as other applicable laws, and the violator will be liable for punishment.