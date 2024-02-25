Lavasa-based Christ University emerged winner in moot court contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Christ 'Deemed to be University' (Lavasa) emerged top winner in the two-day national moot court competition organised by M P Law College on Sunday. A total of 14 teams from Law colleges arrived here from different parts of the country to participate.

For the final round, the top three teams- Christ Deemed to be University-Lavasa, R L Law College (Karnataka) and M P Law College of the city were selected from the semi-final round. The final round was conducted today at late adv L S Kulkarni Memorial Moot Court Hall of the college.

Justice Arun R Pedneker and Justice Neeraj P Dhote, the Judges from the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court assessed the performances of the final round of the competition.

Principal Dr C M Rao, Vice-principal S N Morey, Dr A N Kottapalle, coordinator Dr Anju Singh, Moot Court Association and all staff members and students of the college worked for the success of the competition.

-- First prize- late adv Sudhakarrao Deshmukh Trophy- winner Christ Deemed to be University, Lavasa.

--Runner up team-– M P L Law College from city

-- Best Mooter in All Rounds- winner Aditi Ankush (M P Law College)

-- Best Petitioner from final round cash prize winner-Disha Chatterjee (Christ Deemed to be University, Lavasa)

--Best Respondent from final round cash prize and trophy winner (Aditi Ankush, M P Law College)

-- Best Mooter Trophy for Preliminary Round winner Harshvardhan Dessai (Govind Ramnath Kare College of Law, Goa).

--Best Memorial Prize for Final Round winner ( Snehal Raju, R. L. Law College, Karnataka)