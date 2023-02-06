Law University plans to start 4 new courses in coming AY

Aurangabad: Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) has planned to launch four new courses in the next academic year.

It may be noted that the MNLU was launched in the city in March 2017. The Government provided 24 quarters, six bungalows and eight acres of land for the construction of the university’s building at Kanchanwadi. Also, 33 acres of land located near WALMI was made available for the university. The administrative approval for Rs 149.72 crore for the building construction was given in Aurangabad 2019. The MNLU received Rs 98 crore so far. It offers BA LLB (Hon), BBA-LLB (Hon), LLM-Ph D and LLD currently.

The government approved a Rs 222.63 crore fund on January 22, 2023, for the construction of administrative and library buildings, and lecture halls (academic blocs). As a special case, Rs 20 crore fund was approved through District Planning Committee for its library.

The names of the four new courses- BBA-MBA (Integrated course in Law and Management), MBA (Administration and Financial Services), MA (Law, Forensic Science and Technology) and MA (Public Policy) to be launched from the academic year 2023-24.

Vice-chancellor of MNLU Dr KVS Sarma said that the new courses would provide new job opportunities to the students. “With the pace of time, more professional and multi-disciplinary courses will be launched. The university will turn into a qualitative and top knowledge centre in the coming days,” he added.