Lawyers' stage pen down agitation to condemn attack on CJI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Bar Association (DBA), Marathwada Labour Law Practitioners Association (MLLPA) and Industrial Association of Lawyers (IAL) observed pen-down agitation on Monday to protest Rakesh Tiwari's attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai. The lawyers responded well to the agitation call. The District Court and the Labour and Industrial Court were 100 per cent closed.

The District Bar Association gave a letter to the Chief District and Sessions Judge and the Marathwada Labour Law Practitioners Association and Industrial Association of Lawyers to the members of the Industrial Court stating that a pen down would be held on Monday.

A protest meeting was organised in the premises of the Bar Association today. The lawyers said that Rakesh Tiwari's attack on CJI Gavai is an attack on the judiciary and the Constitution. “The attacker should not be forgiven. If that happens, the attackers will be more emboldened to carry out such attacks in the future. Therefore, strict action should be taken considering this matter serious,” they said.

DBA president adv. Ashok Mule and Secretary adv Yogesh Tupe, Joint Secretary Amol Ghoderao, Secretary of MLLPA adv Abhay Taksal, Vice President Anil Survase, Treasurer Rajesh Khandelwal, Secretary of IAL Vinod Pawar, Anand Chavare, senior lawyers Somnath Ladda, KC Dongre, Rajendra Mugadiya, Ramnath Chobhe, JS Bhowte, Manohar Lokhande, Milind Patil and others were present.