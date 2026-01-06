Laxmibai Muralidhar Lenekar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Laxmibai Muralidhar Lenekar (77), a resident of Hudco Navjeevan Colony, passed away due to heart attack at around 2 pm on Tuesday, January 6.

Her last rites were performed in the evening at 6 pm at the Jeevan crematorium in N-11 area.She is survived by her husband, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of Santosh Lenekar.