Leaders claim-we are no 1 in dist

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The results of six Municipal Councils and one nagar panchayat in the district were declared on Sunday. All parties have claimed to be number one in this election.

The Shinde faction of Shiv Sena made a claim that they had the highest number of councillors elected. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar group) is in second place. The BJP, which has made significant gains in the State, seems to have had to settle for third place in the district.

Congress remained in fourth place, while the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena was relegated to fifth place. The NCP-Sharad Pawar group did not achieve satisfactory success.

Although the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena is ahead in terms of the number of councillors elected, they could not even open their account in three Municipal Council elections- Khultabad, Phulambri and Gangapur.

What are consequences of election results...?

These results are likely to have an impact on the upcoming Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad elections. Although the BJP is a major force in the State, it has turned out to be the younger brother in district politics. In the Municipal Corporation elections, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena will put pressure on the BJP as the senior partner in seat-sharing.

The Congress is becoming stronger by securing fourth place and winning the post of president in two places. The NCP Ajit Pawar group won one presidential position and achieved a significant number of councillor seats in the district. The Thackeray group suffered a major defeat in the elections; winning the president’s post in Phulambri is the only consolation.

We are no. 1: leaders' claims

Shiv Sena Shinde faction district chief Rajendra Janjal informed that 54 of their candidates were elected in the district. BJP district president Sanjay Khambayate said that 38 councillors from their party were elected in the district. NCP Ajit Pawar group MLC Satish Chavan said that their councillors were elected on 39 seats. Congress leaders claimed that they won 19 seats in the district. The Thackeray group claimed that 14 of their councillors were elected. The NCP Sharad Pawar group got one seat.

District is Shiv Sena's stronghold

It has once again been proven that the district is a stronghold of the Shiv Sena. People have elected the highest number of our councillors. We thank them for that. Shinde's Shiv Sena has emerged as the number one party.

(Sanjay Shirsat, Guardian Minister)

Losses incurred in district; we will introspect

The BJP has made significant gains in the Municipal Council elections across the State. It did not achieve the desired level of success in the district. We have started preparing to introspect on why this happened and why we failed in the places where there was a strong possibility of BJP candidates being elected as presidents. Meetings will be held to collect all the information and send it to the senior leadership.

(Atul Save, OBC Welfare Minister)