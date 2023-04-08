Leakages in 700 mm waterline disrupts water supply to old city

Repair work continued till late on Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to ensure uninterrupted water supply in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a team of divers were called from Mumbai to fix leakages in the 700 mm diameter waterline that supplies water to the old city. The repairs began on Saturday afternoon and continued late into the night. More than 20 leaks were fixed during the repair process. This disrupted the water supply to the old city.

The water supply in the old city relies on the 700 mm and 1400 mm waterline, both of which have become dilapidated over time and have multiple leakages. Since the main roads of the city have been constructed with cement, the water lines have been buried under them. To repair any leaks, the corporation has to call in divers to access the pipes without having to dig up the roads.

The repair work was initiated after it was observed that water was flowing out from a leak in the 700 mm diameter water line between Kranti Chowk and railway station. The divers, led by Vishnu Shivtare, were successful in repairing 15 leaks in the pipes, including five in front of Thakkar Furnishing by 8 pm. Kiran Dhande, executive engineer of municipal water supply department, along with deputy engineer MM Baviskar, junior engineer Suhas Lahade reviewed the work.