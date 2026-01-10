Learning beyond textbooks;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Questions such as how the human body is structured, what organs are inside it and how they function arise in the mind of every student. Understanding these aspects becomes much easier not only through books but by seeing them firsthand. The Anatomy Museum at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is providing students with this knowledge through direct experience. Students from across the state are visiting the museum.

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was established in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 1956. At the same time, the concept of an anatomy museum was developed to help students understand the subject of human anatomy. In this museum, various parts of the human body are preserved in jars using appropriate solutions. In addition, different human and animal skeletons are systematically displayed from an educational perspective. The museum is spread over two floors, and a new catalogue has been prepared for the museum.

Visits by class 12 students as well

The department fixes one to two days every month for museum visits. Students from different parts of the state come for educational tours. Students from the class 12 science stream are also permitted to visit the museum. Two days ago, students from Majalgaon and Dhule visited the museum. They described the museum as highly inspiring and said that specimens helped them clearly understand topics they had studied in their textbooks.

Guiding students towards the future

Class 12 science students are allowed to visit the museum. Such visits generate interest in medical education, motivate students to study, and provide them with proper direction for pursuing medical studies in the future. Under the guidance of dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, the department is progressing successfully, said head of the department of anatomy, Dr Archana Kalyankar.

Photo Caption:

Students and Faculty during a visit to the Anatomy Museum at GMCH.