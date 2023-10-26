Learning foreign language emerging trend among youths

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is an emerging trend among the undergraduates and postgraduates of the city to learn a foreign language.

The Department of Foreign Languages (DFL) Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathada University, MGM University's Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages (MGMU-IIFL) and some private institutes of the city offer different foreign language courses as per the demand among youths and industry.

The heads and academicians from universities departments and private institutes of the city said that there are different reasons for learning a foreign language among youths. The important reasons included seeking jobs in a multinational company and going for higher education abroad.

Courses in Bamu

The university officer said that the DFL offers certificates, diplomas and advanced diplomas courses in Chinese, French and German while aspirants can take admission to B A (hon) in Chinese and German courses. The total intake of these courses 250. Most of the courses receive good responses from students specially from professional courses every year.

Foreign language imperative in the multilingual era

Dr Shaily Asthana, director of MGM University-IIFL said that in the present multilingual era, learning a foreign language becomes imperative. “Being able to communicate in a language other than the native language is always beneficial and an added advantage as the speaker can participate in the conversations effectively and responsibly. It also enhances the listening skills and memory along with developing the cognitive and analytical abilities of the learner and helps in establishing real connections with people, opening new doors of employment as one’s marketable skills improve in the global scenario. Foreign language helps the learner to explore realms of an exquisite culture, lifestyles and regional dialects,” she added. The IIFL is an exclusive language institute that offers PG, UG, diploma and certificate courses in foreign languages- French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Persian and Arabic besides English and Indian languages.

Foreign language need of hour

Dr Aparna Sahasrabudhe (director of a private institute) said that knowledge of a foreign language is a need of time. She said one can learn German, Chinese, French and Japanese in the city.

She said a foreign language helps in various ways. They are as follows;

--It gives you better job opportunities, in India and abroad.

--For pursuing higher studies in foreign countries, knowledge of a foreign language is highly advantageous.

--It improves your communication skills and makes networking at the international level possible.

--It increases cultural awareness and leads to a better understanding of own culture.