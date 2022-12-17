Lecture of Adv Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday

Aurangabad: A lecture on 'Challenges before Indian Democracy' by Adv Prashant Bhushan has been organized at Rabindranath Tagore Auditorium, Deogiri College on December 20 at 11 am. The lecture has been organised by the Bapu-Sudha Kaldate Foundation in the memory of senior socialist leader Dr Bapusaheb Kaldate. Adv Ankush Bhalekar will preside over. Foundation president principal Pratap Borade, Annasaheb Khandare, Adv Sunil Kaldate, Subhash Lomte, Prof Prakash Shirsat, Prof Ram Chavan, Prof Aparna Kottapalle, Prof Ravi Deshmukh and Prof Santosh Bhosale will be present.