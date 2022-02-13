Lecture on ‘Report Writing & News Writing’

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

The Department of English of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women organised a lecture on ‘Report Writing and News Writing’ from 11.30 am to 12.45 pm, on Saturday.

The chief guest for the programme was Dr Shilpa Deshpande. The objective of the guest lecture was to make students learn how to write ‘Report and News’.

Students of the English Department attended the lecture with zeal and enthusiasm. The participants also interacted with the experts.

College Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui welcomed the guest and appreciated the English Department for their efforts. Earlier, English Department head Dr Nilofer Shakir introduced the guest. Batul Fatema conducted the proceedings. Dr Khan Mahlaqa proposed a vote of thanks.

Information Technology coordinator Dr Bushra extended technical support.

Teaching faculties of English Department Dr Samrin Siddiqui and Kahekashan Siddiqui took efforts for the success of the programme.