Leo club of Aurangabad welcomes new office bearers

Installation ceremony of the new leadership in spectacular ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a grand ceremony titled ‘The Haunted Door,’ the Leo Club of Aurangabad Icons in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recently welcomed their newly elected body with enthusiasm and pride.

The installation ceremony was graced by past district governor Tansukh Zambad serving as the installing officer, regional chairman Sunil Thole as the inducting officer, and Ghyanshyam Karnani, the Leo Club advisor, as the guest of honor.

A symbolic transfer of responsibilities occurred as the immediate past president of the club, Neeraj Gupta, handed over his role to the newly elected president, Masoom Sawaiwala, with great enthusiasm. The ceremony also saw the presentation of awards, with past secretary Garvita Kankaria receiving the accolade of best secretary, and the club receiving the prestigious best multiple club award for the third consecutive year, achieving a remarkable hat-trick. The other office bearers are Chinmayee Shah (treasurer), Rishi Gulve (vice president) and Dhanashree Gangwal (treasurer). The new members performed a remarkable dance to make the event more grand and amazing.