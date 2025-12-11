Leopard with two cubs spotted in Dhvalapuri; Farmers fear entering fields

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Farmers in Dhwalapuri, Sillod are avoiding their fields even during the day after leopard tracks were spotted along with two cubs. For the past twenty days, fear has gripped the area, prompting the forest department to raise awareness and set up a cage near the sightings. The southern part of Dhwalapuri has tur and sugarcane fields, while dense vegetation near a reservoir in the east provides a hideout for the leopard. Forest staff clean the canal sand daily to track its movements. Forest Guard Appasaheb Tagad, Ranger Ankush Bhagwat, Shriram Sable, Nirmala Bahure, Sonu Jaybhaye, and forest laborers Raju Kale and Sanjay Gomladu have been deployed to monitor the area. Local farmers expressed their fear:

"We only work in the fields when forest staff are nearby. Otherwise, fear keeps us away," said Sunita Ajinath Pungle.

"The leopard has hunted three goats, and the cubs’ presence scares our remaining animals. Farming has become difficult until the leopard is safely trapped," added Kanchana Pandurang Pungle. Forest Range Officer Sagar Kute said the leopard will be trapped safely once permission is obtained from the Chief Principal Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) in Nagpur.