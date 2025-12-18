Lieutenant Patil from city commissioned in Indian Army

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ishan Mahesh Patil from city has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army after completing one year of training at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The 157th batch passing out parade was held on 14th December, where his parents, Mahesh and Sujata, pinned the stars signifying his rank.

Ishan earlier completed three years of rigorous training at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, as part of the 147th batch. Despite COVID-related challenges and financial constraints, he successfully cleared the NDA entrance. He credits his parents for their support and encourages youth to consider military service as a career.