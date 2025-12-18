Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

First aid training was conducted for police personnel, Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) jawans, and Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) teams working on the Samruddhi Highway under the guidance of Dr. Pravin Suryavanshi and organized by the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI).

The training focused on providing CPR during golden-hour emergencies and following precautions using the ABCD method: A – Airway: check if the breathing passage is clear; B – Breathing: ensure respiration; C – Circulation: check blood flow and control hemorrhage; D – Disability: assess consciousness and brain function. MSSC jawans also advise travelers on vehicle speed, emergency arrangements, and safety measures, significantly reducing accidents caused by road negligence. Certificates were presented by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Aparajita Agnihotri, honoring participants as “Life Saviors of Samruddhi Highway.” Special efforts for the training were made by executive engineer Ramdas Khalse (MSRDC), Dr. Nikhil Chavan, highway department officer Ashish Farande, and chief security officer Dilip Jadhav.