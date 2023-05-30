Lifer to three for killing sand businessman for dominance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The session court judge V B Pargaonkar has awarded life imprisonment to the three accused along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the charge of killing their fellow businessman when he refused to pay ‘hafta’ against his sand business.

The accused are Hussain Khan alias Bali Ibrahim Khan, his son Imran Khan Hussain Khan and nephew Osman Khan Ismail Khan (all residents of Sanjaynagar, Dada Colony) along with the deceased Feroz Khan Anis Khan Pathan were in the sand business.

It may be noted that the deceased Feroz Khan’s brother Afsar Khan in his complaint stated that Feroz was in the sand business and was facing conflict with Hussain his son Imran and nephew Osman over the issue of dominance in the area for the past many days. They were angry with Feroz as he was not giving ‘hafta’ to them.

On August 19, 2019, Hussain called Feroz out of his house in the morning and started beating him near the municipal corporation community centre in Sanjaynagar. In the meantime, Imran and Osman held the hands of Feroz, while Hussain stabbed the private parts of the victim with a sharp-edged weapon. Hearing screams, the complainant along with a few other youths rushed towards the spot. Till then the accused fled away. Feroz was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, but the doctors declared him dead on examination. Jinsi police had registered the offence in this regard.

The then assistant police inspector S B Jogdand investigated the case and filed a charge sheet in the court. During the hearing, the additional prosecutor Dhananjay Wakankar recorded the statements of 18 witnesses in the case.

After completing the hearing, the court held the trio responsible for the murder of Feroz and under Section 302 of IPC awarded life imprisonment along with a Rs 50,000 fine to each. Wakankar was assisted by additional public prosecutors Babasaheb Lomte and Suryakanti Sontakke, while head constable Champalal Dedwal was the 'pairvi' officer in the case.