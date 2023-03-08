Lighthouse introduce four new courses on IWD

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Encashing the occasion of International Womens Day (March 8), the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Smart City Office, Lighthouse and Arvind Foundation have jointly introduced new vocational courses in the Cidco N-5 sector. A special cell was inaugurated on the occasion.

The four new courses include ‘Basic Advanced Beauty Parlour’; ‘Fashion Designing’; ‘Food Processing’ and ‘Montessori and Art and Crafts.’

These courses are free of cost for female members. It is learnt that the organisers, will try to help the women participants in either establishing businesses or providing suitable jobs to them after completion of the courses.

Smart City’s project manager Sneha Nair, Arpita Sharad, Lighthouse centre head Puja Mogare and Arvind Foundation’s Neha Dhoke and Savita Magare were present on the occasion.