Lilabai Kachre no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 4, 2022 06:15 PM2022-01-04T18:15:02+5:302022-01-04T18:15:02+5:30
Lilabai Eknath Kachre (83), a resident of Begumpura passed away on Tuesday morning due to brief illness. Her cremation ceremony was held in Begumpura crematorium. She is survived by four sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of international wrestling coach Sharad Kachre.