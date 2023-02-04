Lions Club to provide quality education facilities to students

Governor Purushottam Jaipuria: Lions Club two-day divisional conference

Aurangabad: Lions Club has taken the initiative to provide quality educational facilities to students from Kindergarten to graduation and in the coming year. A Lions Club educational complex will be constructed in the Aurangabad city, said Governor Purushottam Jaipuria.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day divisional conference of Lions 3234H2 division at Khinwasara cineplex on Saturday. Speaking further Jaipuria said that a fund of 80,000 dollars has been approved from the international level of Lions for service projects in the city of Aurangabad, he expressed the hope that the number of new clubs will increase by saying that the service work is going on in Aurangabad at a fast pace and the city is also a leader in LCIF funding.

Dr Naval Malu mentioned that the service project is being implemented vigorously under the leadership of the provincial governor and the service work should be accelerated in the next five months. Deputy governor Sunil Desarada, Mahaveer Patni also spoke on the occasion. Divisional president of Lions Club Rahul Ausekar presided over. Former international director Dr Naval Malu, divisional president of LCIF Mahaveer Patni, coordinator Moreshwar Kulkarni, secretary Sunil Thole, treasurer Smita Malpani and club officials and members from 19 clubs were present.

Awards to be distributed today

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, cooperation minister Atul Save, Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda will be present for the Lions Conference at Bhanudasrao Chavan Sabhagruha at 9 am. On this occasion, presentation of service projects of each club, release of white balloons in the sky for world peace, distribution of various awards including Jeevan Gaurav, special guidance session of deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar will be held on the occasion.