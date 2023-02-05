Lions members feted for incredible work in social projects

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Lions members participating wholeheartedly in the social projects implemented by Lions Club were felicitated in the Samruddhi Region Conference here on Sunday. The awardees were felicitated by the dignitaries by giving Jeevan Gaurav and other awards. The Lions Club region conference was held at Bhanudas Chavan Hall on Railway Station Road. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state cooperative minister Atul Save, Lokmat’s editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda, Lions Club governor Purushottam Jaipuriya and others were present. Earlier, white balloons were released into the air to spread the message of world peace. Each Lions Club of the region made a presentation of the social projects implemented throughout the year. Later, the awardees were felicitated by giving awards.

Darda mentioning the Samruddhi region conference said, that the Samruddhi Mahamarg has brought four Lions districts together. He also advised the Lions members that while doing social work, they should not neglect their families.

Save praised the work done by Lions eye hospital, the dialysis centre and the blood bank.

Dr Karad said that efforts are being taken to make the Lions international funds available to the clubs for implementing social projects.

Deputy district collector Anjali Dhanorkar spoke on ‘Time Management’ on the occasion. All the club secretaries presented the reports.

Girish Ausekar, Moreshwar Kulkarni made the initial speeches. Manish Mahajan and Suhas Lanke conducted the proceedings of the function.

Rakhwal, Malu was given Jeevan Gaurav

Rajendrasingh Rakhwal and Dr Nawal Malu were felicitated by Jeevan Gaurav awards. Rajesh Raut was given Karmayogi award. Tansukh Zambad, Rajesh Bharuka, and Suresh Kshtriya were given Lions Bhushan awards. Mahavir Patni and Prashant Varma were given Service Icon awards. Rashmi Nayar and Meera Khanapurkar were given awards for their integral contribution to social projects.

Lions to beautify Cidco flyover

A Mahaswacchata Abhiyan will be implemented due to the visit of G-20 delegation to the city. Hence, Dr Karad appealed to the Lions members to participate in the Abhiyan. In response, district president Purushottam Jaipuriya announced that the Lions Club will undertake the beautification of the Cidco flyover.