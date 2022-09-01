Liquor worth Rs 1.57 lakh seized

Aurangabad, Sep 1:

Illegal liquor worth Rs 1.57 lakh was seized from various suspects in an operation carried out by the anti-liquor task force of the crime branch carried out on Wednesday, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

According to police, a team headed by PSI Dyaneshwar Dhikki caught Ramesh Shinde (Sangharshnagar, Mukundwadi) while transporting illegal liquor on a two-wheeler. In another incident, Eknath Sampatrao Jadhav was caught selling illegal liquor in Rasanenagar, Mukundwadi. Ganesh Maniklal Jaiswal (High Court Colony, Satara) was also caught while carrying a stock of country liquor. As many as 245 bottles of country liquor have been seized from the possession of all the accused. Cases have been registered in Mukundwadi, Pundaliknagar and Osmanpura police stations. The operation was held under the guidance of PI Aghav by a team of constables Manoj Naik, Sunil Jadhav, Parashuram Sonune, Nitesh Sunderde, Abhijit Gaikwad and Aarti Kusale.